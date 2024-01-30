Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
30.01.24
17:40 Uhr
212,90 Euro
+1,70
+0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,40213,2018:21
212,40213,2018:22
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 15:00
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Horak Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Washington, Iowa -based Horak Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Horak Insurance is a retail property/casualty insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients as well as farms in eastern and central Iowa . Paul Horak, Luke Horak and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Horak Insurance has a long-standing reputation in the communities they serve and provides significant growth opportunities for our business in Iowa," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Paul, Luke and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois . Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.