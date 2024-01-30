Kia America Announces Pricing For 2024 Sorento Suv

Sorento has starting MSRP of $31,990 1

Confident facelifted exterior design features boxy, upright hood and a bolder character drawn from Telluride

Tech-savvy and futuristic cabin elevates interior with available panoramic curved display and digital rear view mirror

Newly added Sorento X-Pro is ready with increased towing capacity and off-road hardware including unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires

Electrified versions - HEV and PHEV - expected later in 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing by vehicle trim for the enhanced 2024 Sorento SUV (MSRP excludes destination charges of $1,375 ):

Model MSRP Sorento LX (FWD) $31,990 Sorento S (FWD) $34,390 Sorento EX (FWD) $37,990 Sorento SX (FWD) $41,690 Sorento S (AWD) Sorento X-Line EX (AWD) Sorento X-Line SX (AWD) Sorento X-Line SX Prestige (AWD) Sorento X-Pro SX Prestige (AWD) $36,390 $41,690 $43,490 $46,390 $47,390

The refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento exudes a confident exterior redesign, an uplevel premium interior with next-generation technology, and a newly added X-Pro variant geared up for more thrilling outdoor excursions, featuring increased towing capacity and all-terrain tires. The facelifted Sorento draws from its Telluride family lineage by featuring new standard vertically stacked LED headlights that flank a new wide upright grille and rest upon a more squared off bumper fascia below. All of which is complimented by distinctive new amber daytime running headlights that are capped off with an all-new hood design. On the inside, the 2024 Sorento includes a new dash design, more premium seat stitch designs, and a host of technologies, including:

Connectivity and Convenience

Panoramic curved 12.3-inch dual-display screens available

Digital Rear View Mirror available

Digital Key 2 2 available

available Standard Wi-Fi Hotspot 3

Over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment system4 available

Enhanced Safety

Standard Rear Side Airbags

Parking Distance Warning - Side5 available

Advanced Driver Assistance Features

Standard Enhanced Auto Emergency Braking w/Junction Crossing 6

Evasive Steering Assist available 6

Highway Driving Assist 26 available7

There are also four new colors available: Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, Jungle Green and Road Rider Brown. For the X-Line and X-Pro, Olive Brown and Sage Green leather seat trim is available.

Assembly of the gasoline-powered Sorento continues at Kia's state-of-the-art facility in West Point, Ga. Sorento HEV and PHEV models are expected later in the year as 2025 models and will be assembled in South Korea .

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

