Tilray Brands, Inc.: Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery Announce Fourth Edition of Sexy Motor Oil Whiskey and New Sexy Motor Oil Beer

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and Breckenridge Brewery, two subsidiaries of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the fourth edition of Sexy Motor Oil, a limited release collaboration barrel-aged whiskey alongside a new collaboration, a whiskey-barrel aged beer, of the same name. The two iconic Colorado brands have come together to bring the two new releases of Sexy Motor Oil to lovers of both whiskey and beer this Valentine's Day.



The ongoing Sexy Motor Oil collaboration between Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery, which are located three miles from one another, involves aging the brewery's Imperial Oatmeal Stout in the distillery's bourbon whiskey barrels. After the beer has been emptied from the barrels, the distillery fills the barrels with Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey where it ages for more than a year to become Sexy Motor Oil whiskey.





This year's Sexy Motor Oil whiskey is 107 proof, with delicious cherry and caramel cream notes, perfectly balanced with a cinnamon and oak backdrop; dry cacao envelopes the tongue after every sip. The Sexy Motor Oil beer plays up big warming notes of rich chocolate and robust coffee flavors.

The barrel-aged beer is an imperial oatmeal stout aged over six months in a Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon Barrel with a 13.1% abv. With a velvety mouthfeel, this enticing beer is a great cold-weather sipper. The Imperial Oatmeal Stout imparts notes of dark chocolate-covered cherries, espresso, and toffee; and its time in the Breckenridge Distillery's high-rye bourbon barrels imparts hints of caramel sweetness layered with notes of vanilla. While the bourbon barrels impart bourbon characteristics, it's the time in the barrel that makes a smooth, complex, and sexy beer.

Starting Valentine's Day on Feb.14, 2024, the limited-edition Sexy Motor Oil whiskey will be available for purchase at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado, and will retail for $200. The limited-edition Sexy Motor Oil beer will be available in Crowlers and single serve 16 oz cans at the Breckenridge Brewery Brewpub for $9 and offer 10oz pours in house for $8.





"Our collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery has deepened over the years, rooted in a mutual commitment to craftsmanship and innovation," said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. "Sexy Motor Oil represents the harmonious blend of our expertise and the embodiment of our shared values. We invite connoisseurs to savor a fusion of distinct flavors, meticulous attention to detail, and a passion for creating exceptional libations."

"Having both Breck Distillery and the Breck Brew Pub in the same town since the beginning has created a natural hometown partnership--allowing us the ability to talk shop over lunch and come up with creative collaborations like Sexy Motor Oil," said Jimmy Walker, Head Brewer for Breckenridge Brewery. "Moreover, having them down the street allows us to exchange the freshest barrels possible which maximizes the flavor impact on the barrel aged beer, and the beer barrel aged whiskey creating something extraordinary."

Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery are no strangers to barrel aged collaboration projects. In previous years, the two iconic Breckenridge businesses have released Buddy Pass a similar collaborative concept featuring an Imperial Stout Cask Finished Whiskey and Whiskey-Barrel Aged Oatmeal Stout Beer-that is available in select states.

Visit Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery locations to pick up bottles of this year's limited edition Sexy Motor Oil whiskey and beer to gift on Valentine's Day. For more on the production behind the Sexy Motor Oil, visit www.breckenridgedisitllery.com.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World's Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery's portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series. Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.

Both Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery are subsidiaries of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

