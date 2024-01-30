Stellantis N.V.: Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2024 Topic, Expert Panelists and University Participants for Second Annual Live Debate on April 3

Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2024 Topic, Expert Panelists and University Participants for Second Annual Live Debate on April 3

Second annual event promotes discussion on how the planet will accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people in the coming decades

International panel of five experts selected to debate the topic representing various disciplines: society, tech & AI, environment, economy, and business

New for 2024: Students from three countries - Brandeis University in the U.S., HEC Paris in France, and the National School of Applied Sciences Kénitra in Morocco - will challenge the expert panelists during the live debate Viewers of the live event will have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions Online research company YouGov will unveil results of an exclusive survey



AMSTERDAM, January 30, 2024 - The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, today announced details for the second annual virtual debate planned for Wed., April 3, 2024. The topic of the 2024 live digital debate will be: "How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of 8 billion people?" The discussion will explore how planetary limits could reshape freedom of mobility from technology, business, and lifestyle perspectives.

Register for the live digital debate here: https://www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/2024-event

During the live debate, viewers will have the opportunity to hear varying perspectives from an international expert panel selected by the Advisory Board:

Society: Majora Carter (United States), Urban revitalization strategist, real estate developer, author and award-winning broadcaster

Tech & AI: Manal Jalloul (Lebanon), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AI Lab, Certified Instructor and University Ambassador at NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute

Environment: Roberto Schaeffer (Brazil), Professor of Energy Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, IPCC contributor

Economy: Matthias Schmelzer (Germany), Economic historian, social theorist and climate activist

Business: Carlos Tavares (Portugal), CEO, Stellantis; Co-chair of the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board





New for the 2024 edition, the Forum will collaborate with three leading universities - Brandeis University (United States), HEC Paris (France), and ENSA Kénitra (Morocco) - and their students to shape the debate and invite them to challenge the panelists during the live event. Further strengthening the voice of youth in this year's debate is crucial to challenging traditional assumptions and driving innovation in the mobility sector.

Also new for the 2024 edition, viewers of the live event will have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions. More details for the two-hour digital debate will be announced later.

Cecilia R. Edwards, partner at Wavestone, a global consulting firm, will serve again as facilitator, moderating the open discussion among the panelists and students. Edwards has experience in leading panels involving corporate leaders, politicians, and philanthropists to cooperate on key societal issues.

"For a second year we've assembled a distinguished and diverse global panel of experts to discuss mobility from a wide range of perspectives," said Edwards. "We are thrilled to amplify the voice of the younger generations with the participation of students from three universities across three continents who will challenge our panelists."

The online research company YouGov will unveil results of an exclusive survey carried out for the 2024 edition of the Freedom of Mobility Forum live debate. The survey aims to measure the appetite for change in mobility habits for respondents across five countries.

The outcomes of each debate of the Forum will be published on freedomofmobilityforum.org and can be used by each stakeholder to feed their own roadmaps and actionable next steps in their respective disciplines. The platform also serves as a source of information and content related to the topic in between annual events. To follow the Forum, please visit www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/follow-us.

###

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org