Asian American Movies Will Release the Controversial AAPI Serial Killer Thriller With Its Original Title Celebrating This Year of the Dragon 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / On Chinese New Year Day, Saturday, February 10, 2024, Asian American Movies (AAM.tv) will release Chink, the controversial AAPI serial killer thriller with its original title, starring Jason Tobin (Warrior, Better Luck Tomorrow), Eugenia Yuan (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon II) and Tzi Ma (Mulan, Kung Fu).

Jason Tobin and Tzi Ma in "Chink"

Jason Tobin (back) and Tzi Ma (front) in the motion picture "Chink" directed by Stanley Yung

Chinese American Eddy Tsai hates himself so much that it drives him to idolize serial killers like Ted Bundy until he eventually becomes one himself.

World premiered in 2013 at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Chink won the titular lead Jason Tobin a Breakthrough Performance by an Actor Award at the film festival. Chink also won Best Thriller Feature Film at Burbank International Film Festival.

Confronting race, sexuality and gender head on, Chink is the first provocative feature directed by Stanley Yung, written by Koji Steven Sakai (The People I've Slept With) and produced by Quentin Lee.

"It's time for the so-called 'model minority' stereotype to die. Take some dynamite and a blowtorch and blow it out of the water. Chink is a slasher movie with a message," says director Stanley Yung.

"Re-releasing Chink this Chinese New Year perfectly symbolizes the uncomfortably ambiguous relationship we all have with China," says Quentin Lee, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Asian American Movies (AAM.tv).

Chink will stream worldwide starting Saturday, February 10, 2024, on Asian American Movies (AAM.tv) available on the world wide web, IOS & Android devices, and on Roku.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkjXCNvhBrg

