One Firefly Elevates Mercury Pro Website Product With Enhanced Customization Options

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / One Firefly, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in services for technology professionals in residential and commercial custom integration markets, proudly unveils a substantial upgrade to its award-winning website product, Mercury Pro. This advancement marks an expansion in customization features, catering to integrators' requests for unique, personalized content and design across their websites.

New features include adding a new array of beautiful, modern design modules for the Mercury Pro homepage and branded custom copywriting across all website pages. One Firefly is excited to offer this long-requested upgrade to dealers - branded, SEO copy 100% unique to the website and personalized to a company's brand, voice, services, and customer profile.

Mercury Pro, a renowned website solution recognized for its industry-focused content and industry-leading luxury lifestyle videos and imagery, has significantly transformed. The primary focus of this upgrade is to provide clients with an extensive array of customization options for crafting distinctive websites that accurately represent their brand identity and resonate with their audience.

Key Enhancements:

Expanded Homepage Customization: The upgraded Mercury Pro offers an array of new design options across nine homepage sections, facilitating over 68 million unique homepage combinations. This extensive range of customization options empowers clients to create homepages that reflect their brand essence, values, and mission, setting them apart in the market.

Custom Copywriting: One Firefly is introducing new branded SEO copy for all Mercury Pro sites, ensuring each website features custom copy that authentically represents a client's voice, core mission statement, and unique offerings. This tailored approach aims to increase the website's value to search engines, differentiate clients from competitors, and enhance brand memorability.

"This upgrade reflects our commitment to providing technology professionals with tools that not only showcase their offerings but also highlight their distinctiveness," said Ron Callis, CEO at One Firefly. "We're excited to offer Mercury Pro users enhanced customization options and a tailored copywriting service, empowering them to craft homepages and content that leave a lasting impact on their audience."

Existing Mercury Pro clients will have access to these enhanced features, enabling them to elevate their online presence with unique and personalized homepage designs and custom copy. Additionally, all future Mercury Pro websites built by One Firefly will feature these expanded design options and custom copywriting.

