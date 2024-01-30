AlayaCare Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, announced today that they have joined the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms.?

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform leveraging AI to enable home and community care providers (public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations) to manage the entire patient lifecycle, from patient intake to scheduling their visits, caregiver documentation, employee and staff management, billing, invoicing, and payments.

"AlayaCare is honoured to join the PSP Program," said Geoff Darling, Chief Revenue Office at AlayaCare. "By working with AWS, we can continue to offer reliable, secure, and innovative cloud-based solutions to help more and more home care providers deliver the best possible outcomes to their own customers."

The AlayaCare Cloud platform powers five million visits per month and growing, servicing Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

"AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider," said Jean-Francois Gailleur, Senior Vice President of Engineering at AlayaCare. "It is exciting to announce that our AlayaCare Cloud platform for home-based care has gained the 'AWS Partner Qualified Software.' By completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review in collaboration with AWS, we ensure that our AlayaCare Cloud platform's architecture, design, and operations are up to AWS' rigorous standards. Home care and home health agencies can now trust that the AlayaCare Cloud platform adheres to the AWS best practices to secure their data and make them available in a reliable way."

As a PSP Program member, AlayaCare is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions that have experience supporting government, space, education, and non-profits worldwide.?

For more information, please visit the PSP Program site.?

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

