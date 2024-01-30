Huntington Learning Center Earns Top Spot on 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List and Announces Round of Strategic Promotions

Leading Education Organization Invests in Leadership for Future Growth

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is pleased to announce its notable position at 113 on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List.

"Huntington Learning Center is honored to be ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list once again. The commitment to our customers, our families, and our franchisees is a connective tissue throughout our nearly five decades in operation. We opened the first Huntington Learning Center in 1977 and began franchising in 1985. It's an honor to be recognized on this list with fellow franchise systems," said Dr. Ray Huntington, Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of Huntington Learning Center.

The mission and results-centered organization is positioned to be named to additional industry lists and honors throughout this year as its strength in business acumen and customer service is being recognized at the top of its game. As a testament to Huntington's unwavering commitment to providing every student with the best education possible, Huntington's impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at 75 year-to-date, with a notable score of 73 for 2023. These exceptional NPS ratings highlight Huntington's consistent dedication to delivering outstanding educational results that resonate with students and their families.

The success reflected by the current Net Promoter Score is a direct result of Huntington's investment in leadership that continues to build a foundation for innovation and success at all company levels. Investment in the people that comprise the Huntington organization at the franchisor level is largely credited with earning Huntington Learning Center a multitude of industry honors, and the company is additionally pleased to announce a round of key organizational promotions, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and expansion.

These strategic moves emphasize Huntington's proactive approach to internal growth, ensuring its leadership team is well-equipped to drive quality and service. From the appointment of a seasoned Chief Operations Officer to the strategic elevation of key roles in Finance, Franchise Operations, Information Technology, Support Services, and more show the dedication and support of Huntington's people. One Executive role within the Franchise Development department brought back a colleague who began her career with Huntington over 25 years ago. These promotions collectively include over 100 years of Huntington experience.

"Our investment in people, fostering growth, and strengthening our foundation from within remains a focus as we look to the future of our company and the exciting changes our industry is poised to take on. Innovation and ongoing success will be made possible by our nationwide network of franchisees with the tremendous experience of the talented individuals at the helm of the Huntington organization," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center.

As Huntington Learning Center celebrates its 113 ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, the organization looks forward to a future characterized by sustained growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to providing students with the highest quality education and franchisees with continued success.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT, ACT, and state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com; and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com.

