

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The pound touched 0.8567 against the euro, setting an 8-day low.



The pound fell to near 2-week lows of 1.0909 against the franc and 1.2640 against the dollar, from an early high of 1.0954 and a 4-day high of 1.2721, respectively.



The pound weakened to 186.51 against the yen, its lowest level since January 17.



The currency is poised to challenge support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.08 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 179.00 against the yen.



