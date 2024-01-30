The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE sets new records during 25th anniversary year

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) listed a record number of new bond issuances on its public market during 2023, when it also launched a new private markets service, TISE Private Markets.

Despite continued adverse macro-economic conditions, there were 842 new listings on TISE during its 25th anniversary year. This contributed to the total number of listings on TISE's Official List reaching 4,262 at the end of December, which is growth of 6% year on year and the highest since the inception of the Exchange in 1998.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "I am delighted with the success we achieved during 2023. It is fantastic to celebrate our landmark 25th anniversary year with such a strong flow of new listings despite the continued macro-economic headwinds. This shows the attraction of our core bond market proposition where we maintained our market leader position in products like private equity debt securities and high yield bonds and expanded into new markets, such as CLOs. The year was also a major milestone in the development of the business with the launch and onboarding of the first client for TISE Private Markets."

TISE's leading European professional bond market, the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM), listed a record 2,596 new issuances, comprising 827 entirely new security classes, as well as an additional 1,769 further issues to existing listings. There are now record number of private equity debt securities, high yield bonds and securitisations listed on TISE, which also secured a breakthrough in CLOs.

Beyond its public market, the launch of TISE Private Markets during last year gives unlisted companies a more efficient way to trade their shares. TISE Private Markets provides them with unique access to a set of integrated electronic solutions, including auction trading, settlement and registry management. Blue Diamond Limited, the leading garden centre group based in the UK and Channel Islands, became the first company to join TISE Private Markets.

Mr Vermaas added: "For three years in a row now we have continued to grow and deepen our bond market while also establishing a more diversified and scalable business model. The launch and onboarding of the first client for TISE Private Markets during our 25th anniversary year is a great innovation that provides the foundation for the continued expansion of our product and service offering."

