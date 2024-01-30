The "Netherlands Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending market in the Netherlands is experiencing a significant upturn, with a forecasted annual growth rate of 17.1% reaching US$ 6.13 billion in 2023.

Industry analysts have thoroughly examined this burgeoning segment and produced a comprehensive databook offering in-depth insights and over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), outlining business and investment opportunities across the market. This pivotal research unveils the medium to long-term growth narrative of the Dutch alternative lending industry.

With a steady projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2023 to 2027, the landscape is ripe for strategic investments. The report underscores that the market, currently valued at US$ 5.23 billion in 2022, is anticipated to surge to US$ 9.05 billion by 2027.

Analyzing the Scope of the Netherlands' Alternative Lending Market

The publication provides a granular perspective on the alternative lending arena, including transaction volumes, average transaction values, and extensive demographic breakdowns. It encompasses various end-user segments, finance models, and payment instruments, emphasizing the importance of understanding regional market idiosyncrasies to capitalize on investment opportunities.

Strategic Insights into Finance Models and Payment Instruments

Analyzing different finance models such as peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, and crowdfunding platforms-including real estate crowdfunding-the report elaborates on the transactions associated with each model. Payment instruments ranging from traditional cash and cheques to digital e-money options are evaluated, presenting a comprehensive overview of the transaction dynamics within the market.

Loan Analysis and Consumer Attitudes: A Focal Point of the Report

Understanding the evolution of the loan market, the report segments it into B2C and B2B loans, spotlighting products like personal loans, payroll advances, lines of credit, and others. It also decodes consumer attitudes and behaviors, assessing the influence of age, income, and gender on financial interactions and preference patterns.

Netherlands Economic Indicators

Market Size and Forecast

End User Analysis

Finance Models Breakdown

Payment Instrument Analysis

Loan Type Evaluation

Consumer Behavior Insights

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Netherlands

