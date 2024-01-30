Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 18:12
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK LAUNCHES FinTech LIVE Dubai 2024

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built by BizClik, FinTech Magazine is proud to launch the FinTech LIVE Dubai virtual event in 2024.

FinTech LIVE Dubai is hosted virtually on the 17th of April, 2024 and brings together C-suite, V-suite, and Director-Level Finserv, Banking, and Insurance executives from large-scale organisations across the Middle East & Africa.

With over 1,000 virtual participants expected across the event, FinTech LIVE Dubai offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with and learn from the leading executives in the largest companies.

Join us at FinTech LIVE Dubai, where you will connect with like-minded professionals, gain invaluable insights, and contribute to the collective efforts in driving digital transformation in the finserv industry across MEA.

For further details on FinTech LIVE Dubai, click HERE.

Louis Thompsett, Editor-in-Chief for FinTech Magazine says:

"Following the growing success of FinTech LIVE New York and our flagship event FinTech LIVE London, I'm delighted to see FinTech LIVE expand into both MEA and APAC with the launch of FinTech LIVE Dubai and FinTech LIVE Singapore.

"Alongside our inaugural FinTech Awards 2024, this year is a milestone in our scaled-up efforts to connect the world of fintech. By launching in MEA and APAC, we can now connect fintech leaders wherever they are in the world."

You can read the latest news in FinTech Magazine by clicking HERE.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-fintech-live-dubai-2024-302048265.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.