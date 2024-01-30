LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built by BizClik, FinTech Magazine is proud to launch the FinTech LIVE Dubai virtual event in 2024.

FinTech LIVE Dubai is hosted virtually on the 17th of April, 2024 and brings together C-suite, V-suite, and Director-Level Finserv, Banking, and Insurance executives from large-scale organisations across the Middle East & Africa.

With over 1,000 virtual participants expected across the event, FinTech LIVE Dubai offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with and learn from the leading executives in the largest companies.

Join us at FinTech LIVE Dubai, where you will connect with like-minded professionals, gain invaluable insights, and contribute to the collective efforts in driving digital transformation in the finserv industry across MEA.

For further details on FinTech LIVE Dubai, click HERE .

Louis Thompsett, Editor-in-Chief for FinTech Magazine says:

"Following the growing success of FinTech LIVE New York and our flagship event FinTech LIVE London, I'm delighted to see FinTech LIVE expand into both MEA and APAC with the launch of FinTech LIVE Dubai and FinTech LIVE Singapore.

"Alongside our inaugural FinTech Awards 2024, this year is a milestone in our scaled-up efforts to connect the world of fintech. By launching in MEA and APAC, we can now connect fintech leaders wherever they are in the world."

You can read the latest news in FinTech Magazine by clicking HERE .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-fintech-live-dubai-2024-302048265.html