

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that his startup Neuralink has implanted a chip in a human brain for the first time.



Musk further informed that the operation took place on Sunday and the patient was recovering well. He added, 'Initial results show promising neuron spike detection'.



The trial is a part of Neuralink's study called 'Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface' or 'PRIME', which aims to test the safety and functionality of the implant device, the company stated.



Neuralink, founded in 2016 by Musk and several scientists and engineers, has been working towards connecting the brain to a computer with the help of the company's first implant device called 'Telepathy', which is the size of a large coin. The device is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires connecting it with a region of the brain that controls movement intention.



The device installed by a robot, will then record and send brain signals to an app, giving people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.



'Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.' Musk said.



In September, the tech company had started recruiting human candidates with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for the trial, after receiving a clearance from FDA in May.



Earlier, Neuralink was under scrutiny in 2022 after a monkey died during an attempt to get the animal to play a video game, Pong.



Besides Neuralink, many companies are attempting to link the nervous systems to computers to cure brain disorders and injuries, such as Synchron, which is the first company to get FDA clearance to test a device in humans in 2021.



