

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota (TYT.L) Chairman Akio Toyoda on Tuesday apologized to customers, suppliers and dealers for safety scandals at the company's subsidiaries.



'I would like to express my deepest apologies to our customers and stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern caused by the successive irregularities at Hino Motors, Daihatsu and Toyota Industries,' Toyoda told reporters at a Toyota group event.



'I will be leading the transformation efforts as the person responsible for the group,' Toyoda vowed. 'What I must do right now is show the direction that the group should go in and create a place for the next generation to return to if they falter.'



On Monday, the Japan-based automaker announced that it would be suspending shipments of some models such as Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV, after an independent panel found that the diesel engine tests of the vehicles were fraudulent.



Last month, the carmaker's subsidiary and one of Japan's oldest combustion engine manufacturers, Daihatsu shut down production after admitting that it had been compromising the safety results for decades.



In 2022, another subsidiary, Hino Motors said that it had falsified emissions data for some engines since 2003.



However, no accidents have been reported so far due to the safety negligence.



Responding to why the group had failed to notice the malpractice for so long, Toyoda said, 'We are different companies after all. Even though we may have capital ties, that's not enough to really understand the history between the companies and relationships.'



On Monday, Toyota chief Koji Sato also extended his apologies to the customers and defended the management by saying, 'It was not able to fully comprehend and keep track of the details of what was happening on the ground.'



Further, Sato said that lack of knowledge about the safety regulations and pressure on workers to cut corners were the root causes of the scandals. He admitted that, 'We recognize that not only people at the testing site but also management did not have a proper understanding of certification.'



The ministry will 'carry out an extensive investigation into the matter, including from the perspective of whether there are problems regarding corporate governance,' transport minister Tetsuo Saito commented.



Additionally, the ministry is expected to impose heavy fines and revoke certificates needed to mass-produce vehicles.



However, despite the scandals Toyota Motor remained the global top-selling car manufacturer for the fourth consecutive year after achieving a record annual sale of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, Reuters reported.



The automaker group, which comprises of 17 subsidiaries, reported a 7.2 percent increase in global sales last year.



