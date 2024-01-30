30-day data of NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System for the first 22 patients enrolled shared

Endospan is a pioneer in off-the-shelf endovascular repair of aortic arch disease. As a notice of availability to educate potential referring physicians about the TRIOMPHE study, Endospan shared the 30-day results of the first 22 patients enrolled in the TRIOMPHE IDE study in a Late-Breaking presentation at the 60th Annual Meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. TRIOMPHE is a multi-arm, multi-center, non-randomized, prospective, clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of NEXUSin treating thoracic aortic lesions involving the aortic arch. The study will enroll 110 patients at up to 31 sites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130700861/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"We were pleased to see that in this high-risk patient population, the 30-day data for these first 22 patients showed a low mortality rate, no disabling strokes, paraplegia, or renal failure and short ICU and hospital lengths of stay," said Bradley Leshnower, Director of Thoracic Aortic Surgery at Emory University School of Medicine. "One year data is pending."

More than 120,000 patients suffer thoracic aortic arch disease every year in the USA and Europe, with only about 25% diagnosed or treated. Despite significant advancements, open surgical aortic arch repair maintains high mortality and morbidity. Patients with excessive perioperative risk or anatomical factors are not indicated for surgery, yet anatomical complexity and lack of approved devices for the arch has often prohibited endovascular repair. This makes the choice of treatment difficult or even impossible for some patients. Providing the alternative of minimally invasive repair decreases the requirement for extra corporal circulation and possibility of hypothermia, translating into reduced procedure and hospitalization time.

"NEXUS is designed for total endovascular arch repair to address the specific challenges of the aortic arch anatomy," said Kevin Mayberry, CEO. "We are pleased to see that this early data aligns with the results achieved during the EU clinical study. This data suggests that NEXUS may provide surgeons with a straightforward, minimally invasive solution for aortic arch repair that allows for procedural consistency with reliable patient outcomes."

For a list of sites and to learn more about the TRIOMPHE study the United States, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04471909) For more information about NEXUS, please visit: www.endospan.com.

About Endospan

Privately held Endospan, headquartered in Herzlia (Tel Aviv), Israel, is a pioneer in the endovascular repair of aortic arch disease including aneurysms and dissections. Endospan's NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System is the first endovascular off-the-shelf system with CE Mark to treat a greatly underserved group of patients diagnosed with a dilative lesion in, or near the aortic arch. While minimally invasive endovascular repair has been the standard of care for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Aortic Arch Disease patients with aneurysms or dissections have not been as fortunate and have had little choice but to undergo open-chest surgery with its invasiveness and risks, lengthy hospitalization periods, and prolonged recuperation. For additional information about Endospan, visit their website at www.endospan.com.

NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System is currently available for sale in Europe and is intended for investigational use only in the U.S

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130700861/en/

Contacts:

Kevin Mayberry CEO kevin@endospan.com