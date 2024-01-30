

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $21.87 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $62.02 billion from $52.75 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $21.87 Bln. vs. $16.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q2): $62.02 Bln vs. $52.75 Bln last year.



