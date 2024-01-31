

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.



That's up from 49.0 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The non-manufacturing index improved to 50.7 in January, the NBS said - up from 50.4 in the previous month.



