Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS43 | ISIN: US20717M1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QR
Tradegate
30.01.24
21:24 Uhr
21,085 Euro
-0,150
-0,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFLUENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFLUENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,71021,23030.01.
21,12521,34030.01.
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 06:06
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ness Digital Engineering Recognized as Winner of 2023 Confluent SI of the Year (AMER) and Co-Delivery Partner of the Year (AMER)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, today announced that it received the coveted 2023 Confluent SI of the Year & Confluent Co-Delivery Partner of the Year for Americas region. The company was honored among a global field of top Confluent partners for demonstrating the ability to implement and drive Confluent adoption and exhibiting strong partnership with Confluent Professional Services, ensuring the success of client engagements.

Ness_Blue_Logo

On winning the awards, Cary Dym, Head of Digital Consulting Alliances at Ness, said. "The move to 'right now' data processing is rapidly transforming our industry, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Confluent as a testament to the great work we are jointly delivering to our clients. Confluent is leading this revolution, and their recent acquisition of Immerok's Flink technology is a significant addition to their portfolio. Ness has years of experience building applications leveraging Apache Flink, and we are excited to help firms unlock new insights from their data in real-time leveraging Confluent's Enterprise-Grade offerings."

Erica Schultz, President, Field Operations at Confluent, said "Confluent and Ness have built a strong partnership that only continues to grow. Leveraging Ness' industry expertise, we jointly engage with clients during the design process to translate their business imperatives into technical solutions. We have also developed an excellent co-delivery model, taking advantage of the expertise of both firms. Ness' ability to engage across lines of business extends the value to our customers of having Confluent as their Central Nervous System."

The Confluent SI Partner of the Year (AMER) award recognizes Confluent SI partners who have delivered outstanding ability to implement and drive Confluent adoption, enabling organizations to easily manage and process real-time data streams.

The Confluent Co-Delivery Partner of the Year (AMER) award recognizes Confluent Professional Services partners who ensure the success of client engagements by leveraging the strengths of both companies.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering is a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. Ness is wholly owned by KKR, one of the leading global investment firms. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion-designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144213/Ness_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ness-digital-engineering-recognized-as-winner-of-2023-confluent-si-of-the-year-amer-and-co-delivery-partner-of-the-year-amer-302048780.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.