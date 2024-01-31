

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation, unemployment and retail sales from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and import price figures. Sales are forecast to grow 0.7 percent on month in December, in contrast to the 2.5 percent decrease in November. Economists expect import prices to drop 0.5 percent on month.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases flash consumer and harmonized prices for January. Harmonized inflation is expected to ease to 3.3 percent from 4.1 percent in December.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Spain.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.9 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is scheduled to issue unemployment figures for December. The jobless rate is forecast to edge up to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent in November.



At 8.00 am ET, flash consumer and harmonized consumer price data is due from Germany. The harmonized consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 3.2 percent in January from 3.8 percent in December.



