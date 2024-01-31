

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in January to the highest level in just over two years, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 38.0 in January from 37.2 in December.



Further, this was the highest score since December 2021, when it was 38.8.



All sub-indices registered increases in January, the survey said.



The indicator measuring overall livelihood climbed by 0.8 points to 36.5, and that for employment rose by 1.0 points to 42.9.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also strengthened to 32.8 from 31.4, while the index for income growth rose slightly by 0.1 points to 39.7.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15 among 8,400 households.



