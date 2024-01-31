

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 96.83 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 97.43.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie dropped to an 8-day low of 0.6559 and a 2-day low of 1.6500 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6601 and 1.6423, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than 2-week lows of 0.8801 and 1.0727 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8843 and 1.0756, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 95.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



