

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish banking major Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported that its profit attributable to the parent for fiscal year 2023 increased to 11.08 billion euros or 0.65 euros per share from last year's 9.61 billion euros or 0.54 euros per share, reflecting a strong growth in revenues, particularly in Europe, growth in customers and good cost control more than offset the expected year-on-year growth in provisions.



Annual total income was 57.42 billion euros up from 52.12 billion euros in the previous year.



For 2024, Santander targets mid-single digit revenue growth; an efficiency ratio below 43%; cost of risk of about 1.2%; RoTE of 16%; and fully-loaded CET1 above 12.



The company said it added five million customers in 2023, growing revenues and profits at double digits, and increased TNAV plus cash dividend per share up 15%. As a result, it will return 5.5 billion euros to shareholders from 2023 earnings.



