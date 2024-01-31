Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Anbeginn der Umsatzlawine?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899027 | ISIN: CA6837151068 | Ticker-Symbol: OTX
Tradegate
31.01.24
09:15 Uhr
40,230 Euro
-0,370
-0,91 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,19040,56009:40
40,19040,56009:37
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 08:06
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Text Corporation - Open Text Corporation - Rule 19.6(c) Announcement

Open Text Corporation - Open Text Corporation - Rule 19.6(c) Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION - RULE 19.6(C) CONFIRMATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 19.6(C)(II) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE")

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31 January 2024

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION ("OpenText")

through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Open Text UK Holding Limited ("Bidco")

Rule 19.6(c)(ii) confirmation with respect to post-offer intention statements regarding Micro Focus International plc (now Micro Focus International Limited) ("Micro Focus")

OpenText announces that, further to the completion of its recommended acquisition of Micro Focus (the "Acquisition"), which was implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, and which became effective on 31 January 2023, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that it has complied with its post-offer intention statements made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally set out in its announcement of 25 August 2022 and the scheme document published on 20 September 2022, save for the update announced on 28 November 2023 relating to the proposed disposal of its Application Modernisation and Connectivity ("AMC") business.

As announced on 28 November 2023, following completion of the Acquisition, and considering expressions of interest received after completion, OpenText made the decision to divest its AMC business to Rocket Software, Inc. for US$2.275 billion in cash in order to, among other benefits, singularly focus on the powerful Cloud and AI opportunities within Information Management, increase focus on Cloud growth opportunities and enhance capital flexibility.

For more information, please contact:

Open Text Corporation

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@opentext.com

+1 415-963-0825


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.