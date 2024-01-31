Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

31 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 30/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,318 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 481.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 479.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,652,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,652,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,561,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,354,441.99.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 480.04p 31,489 Chi-X (CHIX) 480.05p 4,320 BATE (BATE) 479.47p 7,898 Aquis (AQXE) 480.00p 2,450 Turquoise (TRQX) 479.79p 2,161

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 227 478.80 08:41:33 00387761150TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 478.80 08:41:33 00387761151TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 478.80 08:41:33 00387761152TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 170 478.60 08:41:33 00387761153TRLO0.1.1 BATE 200 478.60 08:41:33 00387761154TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 94 478.60 08:41:33 00387761155TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 478.60 08:41:33 00387761157TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 100 478.60 08:41:33 00387761156TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 478.60 08:41:33 00387761158TRLO0.1.1 XLON 276 478.60 08:41:33 00387761159TRLO0.1.1 XLON 233 478.60 08:41:33 00387761160TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 478.60 08:54:43 00387763888TRLO0.1.1 XLON 132 480.40 09:48:52 00387774052TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 138 480.40 09:48:52 00387774051TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 580 480.40 09:48:52 00387774054TRLO0.1.1 XLON 444 480.40 09:48:52 00387774053TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 480.40 09:48:52 00387774055TRLO0.1.1 XLON 233 480.40 09:48:52 00387774056TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 10:30:15 00387786212TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 134 480.20 10:30:15 00387786213TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 27 480.20 10:30:15 00387786214TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 480.20 10:30:15 00387786215TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 832 480.20 10:30:15 00387786216TRLO0.1.1 XLON 248 480.20 10:30:15 00387786217TRLO0.1.1 XLON 139 479.80 10:30:15 00387786218TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 479.80 10:30:15 00387786219TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 131 479.80 10:30:26 00387786293TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 64 479.20 10:31:23 00387786804TRLO0.1.1 BATE 138 479.20 10:31:23 00387786805TRLO0.1.1 BATE 12 479.20 10:31:23 00387786806TRLO0.1.1 BATE 132 479.20 10:31:23 00387786807TRLO0.1.1 BATE 40 479.20 10:31:23 00387786808TRLO0.1.1 BATE 194 479.40 10:31:23 00387786809TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 479.40 10:31:23 00387786811TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 479.40 10:31:23 00387786810TRLO0.1.1 XLON 905 479.40 10:31:23 00387786812TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 478.60 10:32:02 00387787021TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 478.60 10:32:02 00387787022TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 200 478.60 10:32:02 00387787023TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 153 479.20 10:32:14 00387787104TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 479.20 10:32:14 00387787105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 479.60 10:52:00 00387792960TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 233 479.60 10:52:00 00387792961TRLO0.1.1 XLON 543 479.60 10:52:00 00387792962TRLO0.1.1 XLON 411 479.60 10:52:00 00387792963TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 480.40 11:25:54 00387802121TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 480.40 11:28:05 00387802646TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 480.40 11:30:05 00387803070TRLO0.1.1 XLON 22 480.40 11:32:02 00387803856TRLO0.1.1 XLON 456 480.40 11:40:17 00387806350TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 480.40 11:47:52 00387808057TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 480.40 11:52:02 00387809345TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 480.40 11:56:00 00387810710TRLO0.1.1 XLON 144 480.20 12:30:26 00387819350TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 227 480.20 12:30:26 00387819351TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 480.20 12:30:26 00387819352TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 126 480.20 12:30:26 00387819353TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 480.20 12:30:26 00387819354TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 480.20 12:30:26 00387819355TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.20 12:30:27 00387819356TRLO0.1.1 BATE 123 480.00 12:30:27 00387819357TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 45 480.00 12:30:27 00387819358TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 810 480.20 12:30:27 00387819359TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 480.00 12:30:27 00387819360TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 233 480.20 12:30:27 00387819361TRLO0.1.1 XLON 58 480.00 12:30:27 00387819362TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.00 12:30:27 00387819363TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 479.80 12:30:27 00387819364TRLO0.1.1 XLON 235 479.40 12:30:27 00387819365TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 480.00 12:38:41 00387821584TRLO0.1.1 XLON 385 480.20 13:15:07 00387831024TRLO0.1.1 BATE 110 480.00 13:15:11 00387831029TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 480.00 13:15:11 00387831031TRLO0.1.1 XLON 240 480.00 13:15:11 00387831030TRLO0.1.1 XLON 398 480.00 13:15:25 00387831077TRLO0.1.1 XLON 240 480.00 13:15:25 00387831078TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 480.00 13:21:01 00387832438TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 480.00 13:21:05 00387832444TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 480.00 13:23:01 00387833074TRLO0.1.1 XLON 253 479.40 13:24:14 00387833415TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 479.40 13:24:14 00387833417TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 67 479.40 13:24:14 00387833416TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 89 479.40 13:24:14 00387833418TRLO0.1.1 BATE 540 479.40 13:24:14 00387833419TRLO0.1.1 BATE 61 479.40 13:24:14 00387833420TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 189 479.40 13:24:14 00387833421TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 479.40 13:24:14 00387833422TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 232 479.40 13:24:14 00387833424TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2016 479.40 13:24:14 00387833423TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 479.40 13:24:14 00387833425TRLO0.1.1 XLON 155 479.40 13:24:14 00387833426TRLO0.1.1 XLON 80 479.40 13:24:14 00387833427TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 479.40 13:24:14 00387833428TRLO0.1.1 XLON 400 479.40 13:24:14 00387833429TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 479.40 13:24:14 00387833431TRLO0.1.1 XLON 400 479.40 13:24:14 00387833430TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 479.40 13:24:14 00387833432TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 479.80 13:24:15 00387833436TRLO0.1.1 BATE 249 479.60 13:24:24 00387833470TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 479.60 13:24:24 00387833469TRLO0.1.1 XLON 344 479.60 13:24:59 00387833641TRLO0.1.1 BATE 49 479.60 13:24:59 00387833642TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:24:59 00387833643TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:24:59 00387833644TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1047 479.20 13:24:59 00387833646TRLO0.1.1 XLON 288 479.20 13:24:59 00387833645TRLO0.1.1 BATE 51 479.20 13:24:59 00387833647TRLO0.1.1 XLON 288 479.20 13:25:05 00387833713TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:25:05 00387833714TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.20 13:25:05 00387833715TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:25:05 00387833716TRLO0.1.1 BATE 83 479.20 13:25:05 00387833717TRLO0.1.1 BATE 200 479.20 13:25:07 00387833732TRLO0.1.1 BATE 88 479.20 13:25:07 00387833733TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:25:09 00387833738TRLO0.1.1 BATE 24 479.20 13:25:09 00387833740TRLO0.1.1 BATE 288 479.20 13:25:09 00387833739TRLO0.1.1 BATE 127 479.20 13:25:11 00387833748TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.40 14:03:45 00387845019TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 101 480.20 14:03:45 00387845020TRLO0.1.1 BATE 289 480.20 14:03:45 00387845021TRLO0.1.1 BATE 810 480.40 14:03:45 00387845022TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.20 14:03:45 00387845024TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 480.40 14:03:45 00387845023TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 480.20 14:03:45 00387845025TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 200 480.20 14:03:45 00387845026TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 235 479.40 14:03:45 00387845028TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.20 14:10:49 00387847518TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 219 480.60 14:50:27 00387866670TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 428 480.60 14:50:32 00387866722TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 481.80 14:52:00 00387867495TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 481.20 14:53:27 00387868296TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 227 481.20 14:53:27 00387868297TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 481.20 14:53:27 00387868298TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 481.20 14:53:27 00387868299TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 200 481.20 14:53:27 00387868300TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 481.20 14:53:27 00387868301TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 226 481.20 14:53:27 00387868302TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1080 481.20 14:53:27 00387868303TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.80 14:53:27 00387868304TRLO0.1.1 BATE 85 480.80 14:53:27 00387868305TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1660 481.20 14:55:20 00387869189TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3722 481.20 14:55:20 00387869190TRLO0.1.1 XLON 667 480.80 14:55:33 00387869294TRLO0.1.1 XLON 143 480.80 14:55:33 00387869295TRLO0.1.1 XLON 233 481.20 15:09:15 00387876920TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 481.20 15:09:15 00387876921TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 481.20 15:13:18 00387879148TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 481.20 15:13:18 00387879149TRLO0.1.1 XLON 26 481.20 15:13:18 00387879150TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 481.20 15:13:18 00387879151TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 480.60 15:16:23 00387880877TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.60 15:16:23 00387880876TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 259 480.60 15:16:23 00387880878TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 108 480.60 15:16:23 00387880879TRLO0.1.1 BATE 4 480.60 15:16:23 00387880880TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 480.60 15:16:23 00387880881TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 480.60 15:16:23 00387880882TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 189 480.60 15:16:23 00387880883TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 15:16:23 00387880884TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 15:16:23 00387880885TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 480.60 15:16:23 00387880887TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 120 480.60 15:16:23 00387880886TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 15:16:23 00387880888TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 480.60 15:16:23 00387880889TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 480.00 15:24:05 00387884941TRLO0.1.1 XLON 351 480.00 15:24:05 00387884942TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 480.00 15:24:05 00387884943TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 480.00 15:24:05 00387884944TRLO0.1.1 XLON 253 480.00 15:24:05 00387884945TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 110 479.80 15:24:05 00387884947TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 479.80 15:24:05 00387884948TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 200 479.80 15:24:05 00387884949TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 165 479.80 15:25:34 00387886176TRLO0.1.1 BATE 2 479.40 15:27:00 00387887040TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 479.40 15:27:00 00387887041TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 235 479.40 15:27:00 00387887042TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.20 15:27:39 00387887422TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.00 15:34:04 00387890759TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 479.00 15:34:04 00387890760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 479.00 15:40:37 00387894139TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 95 478.80 15:40:37 00387894140TRLO0.1.1 BATE 265 479.00 15:40:37 00387894141TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 478.80 15:40:37 00387894142TRLO0.1.1 BATE 210 479.00 15:40:37 00387894144TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.00 15:40:37 00387894143TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.00 15:40:37 00387894145TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 479.40 16:09:55 00387911241TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 479.40 16:09:55 00387911243TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 479.40 16:09:55 00387911242TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 200 479.40 16:09:55 00387911244TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 233 479.40 16:09:55 00387911245TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 479.40 16:09:55 00387911246TRLO0.1.1 XLON 260 479.40 16:09:55 00387911247TRLO0.1.1 XLON 305 479.40 16:10:01 00387911360TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 479.40 16:10:01 00387911362TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 479.20 16:12:45 00387912823TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 479.20 16:12:45 00387912825TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 479.20 16:12:45 00387912824TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1238 479.20 16:12:45 00387912826TRLO0.1.1 XLON 84 479.20 16:12:45 00387912827TRLO0.1.1 XLON 227 479.20 16:12:45 00387912828TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 18 479.20 16:12:45 00387912829TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1 479.00 16:12:45 00387912830TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 478.80 16:23:58 00387920265TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 478.80 16:23:58 00387920264TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 224 478.80 16:23:58 00387920266TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 478.80 16:23:58 00387920267TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 479.40 16:29:37 00387923866TRLO0.1.1 XLON 152 479.40 16:29:40 00387923921TRLO0.1.1 BATE 11 479.60 16:29:43 00387923991TRLO0.1.1 CHIX

