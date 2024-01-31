Anzeige
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

31 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

30/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,318

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

481.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

478.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

479.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,652,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,652,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,561,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,354,441.99.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

480.04p

31,489

Chi-X (CHIX)

480.05p

4,320

BATE (BATE)

479.47p

7,898

Aquis (AQXE)

480.00p

2,450

Turquoise (TRQX)

479.79p

2,161

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

227

478.80

08:41:33

00387761150TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

478.80

08:41:33

00387761151TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

478.80

08:41:33

00387761152TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

170

478.60

08:41:33

00387761153TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

478.60

08:41:33

00387761154TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

94

478.60

08:41:33

00387761155TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

478.60

08:41:33

00387761157TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

100

478.60

08:41:33

00387761156TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

478.60

08:41:33

00387761158TRLO0.1.1

XLON

276

478.60

08:41:33

00387761159TRLO0.1.1

XLON

233

478.60

08:41:33

00387761160TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

478.60

08:54:43

00387763888TRLO0.1.1

XLON

132

480.40

09:48:52

00387774052TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

138

480.40

09:48:52

00387774051TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

580

480.40

09:48:52

00387774054TRLO0.1.1

XLON

444

480.40

09:48:52

00387774053TRLO0.1.1

XLON

56

480.40

09:48:52

00387774055TRLO0.1.1

XLON

233

480.40

09:48:52

00387774056TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

10:30:15

00387786212TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

134

480.20

10:30:15

00387786213TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

27

480.20

10:30:15

00387786214TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

480.20

10:30:15

00387786215TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

832

480.20

10:30:15

00387786216TRLO0.1.1

XLON

248

480.20

10:30:15

00387786217TRLO0.1.1

XLON

139

479.80

10:30:15

00387786218TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

479.80

10:30:15

00387786219TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

131

479.80

10:30:26

00387786293TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

64

479.20

10:31:23

00387786804TRLO0.1.1

BATE

138

479.20

10:31:23

00387786805TRLO0.1.1

BATE

12

479.20

10:31:23

00387786806TRLO0.1.1

BATE

132

479.20

10:31:23

00387786807TRLO0.1.1

BATE

40

479.20

10:31:23

00387786808TRLO0.1.1

BATE

194

479.40

10:31:23

00387786809TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

479.40

10:31:23

00387786811TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

479.40

10:31:23

00387786810TRLO0.1.1

XLON

905

479.40

10:31:23

00387786812TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

478.60

10:32:02

00387787021TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

478.60

10:32:02

00387787022TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

478.60

10:32:02

00387787023TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

153

479.20

10:32:14

00387787104TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

479.20

10:32:14

00387787105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

479.60

10:52:00

00387792960TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

233

479.60

10:52:00

00387792961TRLO0.1.1

XLON

543

479.60

10:52:00

00387792962TRLO0.1.1

XLON

411

479.60

10:52:00

00387792963TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

480.40

11:25:54

00387802121TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

480.40

11:28:05

00387802646TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

480.40

11:30:05

00387803070TRLO0.1.1

XLON

22

480.40

11:32:02

00387803856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

456

480.40

11:40:17

00387806350TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

480.40

11:47:52

00387808057TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

480.40

11:52:02

00387809345TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

480.40

11:56:00

00387810710TRLO0.1.1

XLON

144

480.20

12:30:26

00387819350TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

227

480.20

12:30:26

00387819351TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

480.20

12:30:26

00387819352TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

126

480.20

12:30:26

00387819353TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

480.20

12:30:26

00387819354TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

480.20

12:30:26

00387819355TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.20

12:30:27

00387819356TRLO0.1.1

BATE

123

480.00

12:30:27

00387819357TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

45

480.00

12:30:27

00387819358TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

810

480.20

12:30:27

00387819359TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

480.00

12:30:27

00387819360TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

233

480.20

12:30:27

00387819361TRLO0.1.1

XLON

58

480.00

12:30:27

00387819362TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.00

12:30:27

00387819363TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

479.80

12:30:27

00387819364TRLO0.1.1

XLON

235

479.40

12:30:27

00387819365TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

480.00

12:38:41

00387821584TRLO0.1.1

XLON

385

480.20

13:15:07

00387831024TRLO0.1.1

BATE

110

480.00

13:15:11

00387831029TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

480.00

13:15:11

00387831031TRLO0.1.1

XLON

240

480.00

13:15:11

00387831030TRLO0.1.1

XLON

398

480.00

13:15:25

00387831077TRLO0.1.1

XLON

240

480.00

13:15:25

00387831078TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

480.00

13:21:01

00387832438TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

480.00

13:21:05

00387832444TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

480.00

13:23:01

00387833074TRLO0.1.1

XLON

253

479.40

13:24:14

00387833415TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

479.40

13:24:14

00387833417TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

67

479.40

13:24:14

00387833416TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

89

479.40

13:24:14

00387833418TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

479.40

13:24:14

00387833419TRLO0.1.1

BATE

61

479.40

13:24:14

00387833420TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

189

479.40

13:24:14

00387833421TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

479.40

13:24:14

00387833422TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

232

479.40

13:24:14

00387833424TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2016

479.40

13:24:14

00387833423TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

479.40

13:24:14

00387833425TRLO0.1.1

XLON

155

479.40

13:24:14

00387833426TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

479.40

13:24:14

00387833427TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

479.40

13:24:14

00387833428TRLO0.1.1

XLON

400

479.40

13:24:14

00387833429TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

479.40

13:24:14

00387833431TRLO0.1.1

XLON

400

479.40

13:24:14

00387833430TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

479.40

13:24:14

00387833432TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

479.80

13:24:15

00387833436TRLO0.1.1

BATE

249

479.60

13:24:24

00387833470TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

479.60

13:24:24

00387833469TRLO0.1.1

XLON

344

479.60

13:24:59

00387833641TRLO0.1.1

BATE

49

479.60

13:24:59

00387833642TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:24:59

00387833643TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:24:59

00387833644TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1047

479.20

13:24:59

00387833646TRLO0.1.1

XLON

288

479.20

13:24:59

00387833645TRLO0.1.1

BATE

51

479.20

13:24:59

00387833647TRLO0.1.1

XLON

288

479.20

13:25:05

00387833713TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:25:05

00387833714TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

479.20

13:25:05

00387833715TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:25:05

00387833716TRLO0.1.1

BATE

83

479.20

13:25:05

00387833717TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

479.20

13:25:07

00387833732TRLO0.1.1

BATE

88

479.20

13:25:07

00387833733TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:25:09

00387833738TRLO0.1.1

BATE

24

479.20

13:25:09

00387833740TRLO0.1.1

BATE

288

479.20

13:25:09

00387833739TRLO0.1.1

BATE

127

479.20

13:25:11

00387833748TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.40

14:03:45

00387845019TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

101

480.20

14:03:45

00387845020TRLO0.1.1

BATE

289

480.20

14:03:45

00387845021TRLO0.1.1

BATE

810

480.40

14:03:45

00387845022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.20

14:03:45

00387845024TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

480.40

14:03:45

00387845023TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

480.20

14:03:45

00387845025TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

480.20

14:03:45

00387845026TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

235

479.40

14:03:45

00387845028TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

480.20

14:10:49

00387847518TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

219

480.60

14:50:27

00387866670TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

428

480.60

14:50:32

00387866722TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

481.80

14:52:00

00387867495TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

481.20

14:53:27

00387868296TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

227

481.20

14:53:27

00387868297TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

481.20

14:53:27

00387868298TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

481.20

14:53:27

00387868299TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

200

481.20

14:53:27

00387868300TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

481.20

14:53:27

00387868301TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

226

481.20

14:53:27

00387868302TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1080

481.20

14:53:27

00387868303TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.80

14:53:27

00387868304TRLO0.1.1

BATE

85

480.80

14:53:27

00387868305TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1660

481.20

14:55:20

00387869189TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3722

481.20

14:55:20

00387869190TRLO0.1.1

XLON

667

480.80

14:55:33

00387869294TRLO0.1.1

XLON

143

480.80

14:55:33

00387869295TRLO0.1.1

XLON

233

481.20

15:09:15

00387876920TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

481.20

15:09:15

00387876921TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

481.20

15:13:18

00387879148TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

481.20

15:13:18

00387879149TRLO0.1.1

XLON

26

481.20

15:13:18

00387879150TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

481.20

15:13:18

00387879151TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

480.60

15:16:23

00387880877TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.60

15:16:23

00387880876TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

259

480.60

15:16:23

00387880878TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

480.60

15:16:23

00387880879TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

480.60

15:16:23

00387880880TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

480.60

15:16:23

00387880881TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

16

480.60

15:16:23

00387880882TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

189

480.60

15:16:23

00387880883TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

15:16:23

00387880884TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

15:16:23

00387880885TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

480.60

15:16:23

00387880887TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

120

480.60

15:16:23

00387880886TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

15:16:23

00387880888TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

480.60

15:16:23

00387880889TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

480.00

15:24:05

00387884941TRLO0.1.1

XLON

351

480.00

15:24:05

00387884942TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

480.00

15:24:05

00387884943TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

480.00

15:24:05

00387884944TRLO0.1.1

XLON

253

480.00

15:24:05

00387884945TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

110

479.80

15:24:05

00387884947TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

479.80

15:24:05

00387884948TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

479.80

15:24:05

00387884949TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

165

479.80

15:25:34

00387886176TRLO0.1.1

BATE

2

479.40

15:27:00

00387887040TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

479.40

15:27:00

00387887041TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

235

479.40

15:27:00

00387887042TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.20

15:27:39

00387887422TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

479.00

15:34:04

00387890759TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

479.00

15:34:04

00387890760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

479.00

15:40:37

00387894139TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

95

478.80

15:40:37

00387894140TRLO0.1.1

BATE

265

479.00

15:40:37

00387894141TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

478.80

15:40:37

00387894142TRLO0.1.1

BATE

210

479.00

15:40:37

00387894144TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.00

15:40:37

00387894143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.00

15:40:37

00387894145TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

479.40

16:09:55

00387911241TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

479.40

16:09:55

00387911243TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

479.40

16:09:55

00387911242TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

200

479.40

16:09:55

00387911244TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

233

479.40

16:09:55

00387911245TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

479.40

16:09:55

00387911246TRLO0.1.1

XLON

260

479.40

16:09:55

00387911247TRLO0.1.1

XLON

305

479.40

16:10:01

00387911360TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

479.40

16:10:01

00387911362TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

479.20

16:12:45

00387912823TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

479.20

16:12:45

00387912825TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

479.20

16:12:45

00387912824TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1238

479.20

16:12:45

00387912826TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

479.20

16:12:45

00387912827TRLO0.1.1

XLON

227

479.20

16:12:45

00387912828TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

18

479.20

16:12:45

00387912829TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1

479.00

16:12:45

00387912830TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

478.80

16:23:58

00387920265TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

478.80

16:23:58

00387920264TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

224

478.80

16:23:58

00387920266TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

478.80

16:23:58

00387920267TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

479.40

16:29:37

00387923866TRLO0.1.1

XLON

152

479.40

16:29:40

00387923921TRLO0.1.1

BATE

11

479.60

16:29:43

00387923991TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


