Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
31 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
30/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
48,318
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
481.80p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
478.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
479.93p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,652,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,652,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,561,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £7,354,441.99.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
480.04p
31,489
Chi-X (CHIX)
480.05p
4,320
BATE (BATE)
479.47p
7,898
Aquis (AQXE)
480.00p
2,450
Turquoise (TRQX)
479.79p
2,161
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
227
478.80
08:41:33
00387761150TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
478.80
08:41:33
00387761151TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
478.80
08:41:33
00387761152TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
170
478.60
08:41:33
00387761153TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
478.60
08:41:33
00387761154TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
94
478.60
08:41:33
00387761155TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
478.60
08:41:33
00387761157TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
100
478.60
08:41:33
00387761156TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
478.60
08:41:33
00387761158TRLO0.1.1
XLON
276
478.60
08:41:33
00387761159TRLO0.1.1
XLON
233
478.60
08:41:33
00387761160TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
478.60
08:54:43
00387763888TRLO0.1.1
XLON
132
480.40
09:48:52
00387774052TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
138
480.40
09:48:52
00387774051TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
580
480.40
09:48:52
00387774054TRLO0.1.1
XLON
444
480.40
09:48:52
00387774053TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
480.40
09:48:52
00387774055TRLO0.1.1
XLON
233
480.40
09:48:52
00387774056TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
480.20
10:30:15
00387786212TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
134
480.20
10:30:15
00387786213TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
27
480.20
10:30:15
00387786214TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
480.20
10:30:15
00387786215TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
832
480.20
10:30:15
00387786216TRLO0.1.1
XLON
248
480.20
10:30:15
00387786217TRLO0.1.1
XLON
139
479.80
10:30:15
00387786218TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
479.80
10:30:15
00387786219TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
131
479.80
10:30:26
00387786293TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
64
479.20
10:31:23
00387786804TRLO0.1.1
BATE
138
479.20
10:31:23
00387786805TRLO0.1.1
BATE
12
479.20
10:31:23
00387786806TRLO0.1.1
BATE
132
479.20
10:31:23
00387786807TRLO0.1.1
BATE
40
479.20
10:31:23
00387786808TRLO0.1.1
BATE
194
479.40
10:31:23
00387786809TRLO0.1.1
XLON
25
479.40
10:31:23
00387786811TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
479.40
10:31:23
00387786810TRLO0.1.1
XLON
905
479.40
10:31:23
00387786812TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
478.60
10:32:02
00387787021TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
478.60
10:32:02
00387787022TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
200
478.60
10:32:02
00387787023TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
153
479.20
10:32:14
00387787104TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
479.20
10:32:14
00387787105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
479.60
10:52:00
00387792960TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
233
479.60
10:52:00
00387792961TRLO0.1.1
XLON
543
479.60
10:52:00
00387792962TRLO0.1.1
XLON
411
479.60
10:52:00
00387792963TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
480.40
11:25:54
00387802121TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
480.40
11:28:05
00387802646TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
480.40
11:30:05
00387803070TRLO0.1.1
XLON
22
480.40
11:32:02
00387803856TRLO0.1.1
XLON
456
480.40
11:40:17
00387806350TRLO0.1.1
XLON
369
480.40
11:47:52
00387808057TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
480.40
11:52:02
00387809345TRLO0.1.1
XLON
38
480.40
11:56:00
00387810710TRLO0.1.1
XLON
144
480.20
12:30:26
00387819350TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
227
480.20
12:30:26
00387819351TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
480.20
12:30:26
00387819352TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
126
480.20
|
12:30:26
00387819353TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
480.20
12:30:26
00387819354TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
85
480.20
12:30:26
00387819355TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.20
12:30:27
00387819356TRLO0.1.1
BATE
123
480.00
12:30:27
00387819357TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
45
480.00
12:30:27
00387819358TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
810
480.20
12:30:27
00387819359TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
480.00
12:30:27
00387819360TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
233
480.20
12:30:27
00387819361TRLO0.1.1
XLON
58
480.00
12:30:27
00387819362TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
480.00
12:30:27
00387819363TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
479.80
12:30:27
00387819364TRLO0.1.1
XLON
235
479.40
12:30:27
00387819365TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
480.00
12:38:41
00387821584TRLO0.1.1
XLON
385
480.20
13:15:07
00387831024TRLO0.1.1
BATE
110
480.00
13:15:11
00387831029TRLO0.1.1
XLON
167
480.00
13:15:11
00387831031TRLO0.1.1
XLON
240
480.00
13:15:11
00387831030TRLO0.1.1
XLON
398
480.00
13:15:25
00387831077TRLO0.1.1
XLON
240
480.00
13:15:25
00387831078TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
480.00
13:21:01
00387832438TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
480.00
13:21:05
00387832444TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
480.00
13:23:01
00387833074TRLO0.1.1
XLON
253
479.40
13:24:14
00387833415TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
479.40
13:24:14
00387833417TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
67
479.40
13:24:14
00387833416TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
89
479.40
13:24:14
00387833418TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
479.40
13:24:14
00387833419TRLO0.1.1
BATE
61
479.40
13:24:14
00387833420TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
189
479.40
13:24:14
00387833421TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
479.40
13:24:14
00387833422TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
232
479.40
13:24:14
00387833424TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2016
479.40
13:24:14
00387833423TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
479.40
13:24:14
00387833425TRLO0.1.1
XLON
155
479.40
13:24:14
00387833426TRLO0.1.1
XLON
80
479.40
13:24:14
00387833427TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
479.40
13:24:14
00387833428TRLO0.1.1
XLON
400
479.40
13:24:14
00387833429TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
479.40
13:24:14
00387833431TRLO0.1.1
XLON
400
479.40
13:24:14
00387833430TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
479.40
13:24:14
00387833432TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
479.80
13:24:15
00387833436TRLO0.1.1
BATE
249
479.60
13:24:24
00387833470TRLO0.1.1
XLON
103
479.60
13:24:24
00387833469TRLO0.1.1
XLON
344
479.60
13:24:59
00387833641TRLO0.1.1
BATE
49
479.60
13:24:59
00387833642TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:24:59
00387833643TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:24:59
00387833644TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1047
479.20
13:24:59
00387833646TRLO0.1.1
XLON
288
479.20
13:24:59
00387833645TRLO0.1.1
BATE
51
479.20
13:24:59
00387833647TRLO0.1.1
XLON
288
479.20
13:25:05
00387833713TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:25:05
00387833714TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.20
13:25:05
00387833715TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:25:05
00387833716TRLO0.1.1
BATE
83
479.20
13:25:05
00387833717TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
479.20
13:25:07
00387833732TRLO0.1.1
BATE
88
479.20
13:25:07
00387833733TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:25:09
00387833738TRLO0.1.1
BATE
24
479.20
13:25:09
00387833740TRLO0.1.1
BATE
288
479.20
13:25:09
00387833739TRLO0.1.1
BATE
127
479.20
13:25:11
00387833748TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.40
14:03:45
00387845019TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
101
480.20
14:03:45
00387845020TRLO0.1.1
BATE
289
480.20
14:03:45
00387845021TRLO0.1.1
BATE
810
480.40
14:03:45
00387845022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
480.20
14:03:45
00387845024TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
280
480.40
14:03:45
00387845023TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
480.20
14:03:45
00387845025TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
200
480.20
14:03:45
00387845026TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
235
479.40
14:03:45
00387845028TRLO0.1.1
XLON
|
18
480.20
14:10:49
00387847518TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
219
480.60
14:50:27
00387866670TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
428
480.60
14:50:32
00387866722TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
481.80
14:52:00
00387867495TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
481.20
14:53:27
00387868296TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
227
481.20
14:53:27
00387868297TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
481.20
14:53:27
00387868298TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
481.20
14:53:27
00387868299TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
200
481.20
14:53:27
00387868300TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
481.20
14:53:27
00387868301TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
226
481.20
14:53:27
00387868302TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1080
481.20
14:53:27
00387868303TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.80
14:53:27
00387868304TRLO0.1.1
BATE
85
480.80
14:53:27
00387868305TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1660
481.20
14:55:20
00387869189TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3722
481.20
14:55:20
00387869190TRLO0.1.1
XLON
667
480.80
14:55:33
00387869294TRLO0.1.1
XLON
143
480.80
14:55:33
00387869295TRLO0.1.1
XLON
233
481.20
15:09:15
00387876920TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
481.20
15:09:15
00387876921TRLO0.1.1
XLON
17
481.20
15:13:18
00387879148TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
481.20
15:13:18
00387879149TRLO0.1.1
XLON
26
481.20
15:13:18
00387879150TRLO0.1.1
XLON
199
481.20
15:13:18
00387879151TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
480.60
15:16:23
00387880877TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.60
15:16:23
00387880876TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
259
480.60
15:16:23
00387880878TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
480.60
15:16:23
00387880879TRLO0.1.1
BATE
4
480.60
15:16:23
00387880880TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
480.60
15:16:23
00387880881TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
16
480.60
15:16:23
00387880882TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
189
480.60
15:16:23
00387880883TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
15:16:23
00387880884TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
15:16:23
00387880885TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
480.60
15:16:23
00387880887TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
120
480.60
15:16:23
00387880886TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
15:16:23
00387880888TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
480.60
15:16:23
00387880889TRLO0.1.1
XLON
189
480.00
15:24:05
00387884941TRLO0.1.1
XLON
351
480.00
15:24:05
00387884942TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
480.00
15:24:05
00387884943TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
480.00
15:24:05
00387884944TRLO0.1.1
XLON
253
480.00
15:24:05
00387884945TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
110
479.80
15:24:05
00387884947TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
479.80
15:24:05
00387884948TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
200
479.80
15:24:05
00387884949TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
165
479.80
15:25:34
00387886176TRLO0.1.1
BATE
2
479.40
15:27:00
00387887040TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
479.40
15:27:00
00387887041TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
235
479.40
15:27:00
00387887042TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.20
15:27:39
00387887422TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.00
15:34:04
00387890759TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
479.00
15:34:04
00387890760TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
479.00
15:40:37
00387894139TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
95
478.80
15:40:37
00387894140TRLO0.1.1
BATE
265
479.00
15:40:37
00387894141TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
478.80
15:40:37
00387894142TRLO0.1.1
BATE
210
479.00
15:40:37
00387894144TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.00
15:40:37
00387894143TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.00
15:40:37
00387894145TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
479.40
16:09:55
00387911241TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
479.40
16:09:55
00387911243TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
479.40
16:09:55
00387911242TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
200
479.40
16:09:55
00387911244TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
233
479.40
16:09:55
00387911245TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
479.40
16:09:55
00387911246TRLO0.1.1
XLON
260
479.40
16:09:55
00387911247TRLO0.1.1
XLON
305
479.40
16:10:01
00387911360TRLO0.1.1
XLON
77
479.40
16:10:01
00387911362TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
479.20
16:12:45
00387912823TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
479.20
16:12:45
00387912825TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
479.20
16:12:45
00387912824TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1238
479.20
16:12:45
00387912826TRLO0.1.1
XLON
84
479.20
16:12:45
00387912827TRLO0.1.1
XLON
227
479.20
16:12:45
00387912828TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
18
479.20
16:12:45
00387912829TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1
479.00
16:12:45
00387912830TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
478.80
16:23:58
00387920265TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
478.80
16:23:58
00387920264TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
224
478.80
16:23:58
00387920266TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
478.80
16:23:58
00387920267TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
479.40
16:29:37
00387923866TRLO0.1.1
XLON
152
479.40
16:29:40
00387923921TRLO0.1.1
BATE
11
479.60
16:29:43
00387923991TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com