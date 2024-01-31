TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled ¥52.138 billion, or ¥16.10 per share. This compares with ¥65.937 billion, or ¥21.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to ¥400.225 billion from ¥393.658 billion last year.
Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): ¥52.138 Bln. vs. ¥65.937 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): ¥16.10 vs. ¥21.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): ¥400.225 Bln vs. ¥393.658 Bln last year.
