

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled ¥52.138 billion, or ¥16.10 per share. This compares with ¥65.937 billion, or ¥21.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to ¥400.225 billion from ¥393.658 billion last year.



Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): ¥52.138 Bln. vs. ¥65.937 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): ¥16.10 vs. ¥21.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): ¥400.225 Bln vs. ¥393.658 Bln last year.



