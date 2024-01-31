Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,408 Euro
-0,016
-1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
31.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
31 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 January 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           170,000     90,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.436     GBP1.224 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.416     GBP1.210 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.424907    GBP1.220395

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,200,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1102       1.430         XDUB      08:16:13      00068674348TRLO0 
5069       1.436         XDUB      08:55:04      00068675569TRLO0 
4719       1.434         XDUB      08:55:04      00068675572TRLO0 
426       1.428         XDUB      09:07:12      00068675913TRLO0 
926       1.434         XDUB      09:30:41      00068676893TRLO0 
5544       1.434         XDUB      09:30:41      00068676894TRLO0 
456       1.434         XDUB      09:30:41      00068676895TRLO0 
330       1.434         XDUB      09:32:14      00068677021TRLO0 
3430       1.436         XDUB      09:32:44      00068677074TRLO0 
1010       1.436         XDUB      09:32:44      00068677075TRLO0 
5365       1.432         XDUB      09:33:13      00068677086TRLO0 
617       1.424         XDUB      09:58:31      00068677797TRLO0 
1200       1.424         XDUB      09:58:31      00068677798TRLO0 
2400       1.424         XDUB      09:58:31      00068677799TRLO0 
843       1.424         XDUB      09:58:31      00068677800TRLO0 
2499       1.416         XDUB      10:39:31      00068678814TRLO0 
1925       1.416         XDUB      10:39:31      00068678815TRLO0 
5483       1.416         XDUB      10:55:46      00068679315TRLO0 
5247       1.416         XDUB      11:06:55      00068679687TRLO0 
3744       1.416         XDUB      11:40:51      00068680538TRLO0 
1401       1.416         XDUB      11:40:51      00068680539TRLO0 
3430       1.416         XDUB      11:41:41      00068680555TRLO0 
5009       1.416         XDUB      11:53:31      00068680901TRLO0 
4646       1.416         XDUB      12:16:28      00068681609TRLO0 
5683       1.416         XDUB      13:29:02      00068683246TRLO0 
1024       1.416         XDUB      13:29:02      00068683247TRLO0 
453       1.416         XDUB      13:29:02      00068683248TRLO0 
1177       1.416         XDUB      13:29:02      00068683249TRLO0 
4788       1.428         XDUB      14:03:44      00068684311TRLO0 
5234       1.422         XDUB      14:17:58      00068684639TRLO0 
427       1.418         XDUB      14:32:24      00068685086TRLO0 
4551       1.418         XDUB      14:32:24      00068685087TRLO0 
434       1.426         XDUB      14:50:07      00068685772TRLO0 
1715       1.426         XDUB      14:50:07      00068685773TRLO0 
2817       1.428         XDUB      14:54:12      00068686081TRLO0 
3504       1.428         XDUB      14:54:12      00068686082TRLO0 
1076       1.428         XDUB      14:54:12      00068686083TRLO0 
966       1.426         XDUB      14:54:22      00068686094TRLO0 
10290      1.426         XDUB      14:54:22      00068686099TRLO0 
3340       1.426         XDUB      14:55:47      00068686206TRLO0 
5318       1.432         XDUB      15:16:18      00068687034TRLO0 
4688       1.428         XDUB      15:17:11      00068687052TRLO0 
4769       1.426         XDUB      15:34:51      00068687815TRLO0 
5168       1.422         XDUB      15:41:30      00068688159TRLO0 
1312       1.420         XDUB      15:55:53      00068688947TRLO0 
161       1.420         XDUB      15:55:54      00068688948TRLO0 
2877       1.426         XDUB      16:02:17      00068689312TRLO0 
3055       1.428         XDUB      16:08:25      00068689633TRLO0 
8575       1.428         XDUB      16:08:25      00068689634TRLO0 
1715       1.428         XDUB      16:08:25      00068689637TRLO0 
1715       1.428         XDUB      16:08:26      00068689638TRLO0 
1715       1.428         XDUB      16:08:26      00068689639TRLO0 
1715       1.428         XDUB      16:09:07      00068689666TRLO0 
4178       1.428         XDUB      16:09:07      00068689667TRLO0 
4965       1.426         XDUB      16:10:14      00068689704TRLO0 
270       1.424         XDUB      16:18:09      00068690095TRLO0 
3504       1.424         XDUB      16:18:09      00068690096TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5366       122.40        XLON      08:55:04      00068675570TRLO0 
448       122.40        XLON      08:55:04      00068675571TRLO0 
8349       122.40        XLON      09:30:49      00068676896TRLO0 
350       122.40        XLON      09:30:49      00068676897TRLO0 
8526       122.40        XLON      09:30:49      00068676898TRLO0 
289       122.40        XLON      09:30:49      00068676899TRLO0 
8777       122.40        XLON      09:31:34      00068676989TRLO0 
4794       122.40        XLON      09:32:39      00068677065TRLO0 
4364       122.00        XLON      09:33:19      00068677107TRLO0 
11202      121.00        XLON      13:19:00      00068682987TRLO0 
5496       122.00        XLON      13:58:33      00068684212TRLO0 
5104       122.00        XLON      14:48:48      00068685686TRLO0 
6333       122.00        XLON      14:51:16      00068685827TRLO0 
5608       122.00        XLON      14:55:46      00068686200TRLO0 
6613       122.00        XLON      15:37:36      00068688008TRLO0 
412       122.00        XLON      15:37:36      00068688009TRLO0 
46        122.00        XLON      15:37:36      00068688010TRLO0 
7616       122.00        XLON      16:07:54      00068689616TRLO0 
307       122.00        XLON      16:07:54      00068689617TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  300635 
EQS News ID:  1826407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
