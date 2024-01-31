DTDC Express Ltd.: DTDC WIDENS ITS PRESENCE BY LAUNCHING OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA, SETS SIGHTS ON SOUTHEAST ASIAN EXPANSION

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DTDC, India's leading integrated express logistics company, through its subsidiary DTDC Global Express PTE Ltd, announced its foray into the Malaysian Market further strengthening its global footprint. The company inaugurated its new office at Brickfield, Kuala Lumpur.

DTDC in India covers approximately 96% of the population through 16,000+ physical customer access points and has a global reach of 220+ destinations. DTDC has expanded its presence in SEA with its new Malaysia office apart from its existing presence in Singapore and Australia. This new office will offer enhanced trans-shipment solutions to the company's client base in Southeast Asia and the Australian peninsula.

Malaysia shares a healthy import and export relationship with India and has a prevalent Indian diaspora. The Kuala Lumpur office will offer export and import services to/from India, Singapore, and Australia along with handling local deliveries in Malaysia.

Speaking on this expansion,Mr. Subhashish Chakraborty, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd. said; "At DTDC we aim to stretch beyond boundaries while strengthening our presence in the existing markets. The expansion in Malaysia will add to our capabilities in the region and provide seamless shipping solutions to/from our global network, specifically countries like India, Australia, UAE, and the UK. Malaysia exhibits a strong growth potential with its economy standing at USD 1.2 trillion., fueled by the growth in local manufacturing. As per recent reports, Indo-Malaysia bilateral trade is valued at USD 20 billion and is poised for sustained growth, estimated to reach USD 25 billion by 2026. Our expansion in Malaysia aims to capitalize on this opportunity."

The new sales office will ensure convenient, reliable, and cost-competitive shipping options for retail and MSME customers through the DTDC WorldWyde solution. As a part of its global expansion plans, DTDC collaborated with Aramex last year toenhance its capabilities in cross-border logistics.

About DTDC

DTDC Express Ltd. is one of India's leading integrated express logistics companies offering domestic and international services. DTDC offers a comprehensive range of technology-enabled logistics services, serving a wide spectrum of customers across diverse industry verticals. Today, it operates India's largest physically accessible express logistics Network and has over 15,500+ exclusive channel partners which contribute to its sales and service capabilities.

