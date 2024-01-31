Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, provides this clarifying news release in relation to certain grants of stock options made to the Company's directors effective as of October 27, 2023.

Each of the three Directors were granted 100,000 option shares (the "Options"), for an aggregate of 300,000 Options, pursuant to the terms of the Company's omnibus share incentive plan (the "Plan"). Each Option is exercisable until October 26, 2028, at a price of C$0.55 per Option to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company (a "Share") for a period of five years from the grant date. One third of the Options will vest immediately, the second third will vest at the first anniversary of the grant, and the remainder will vest on the second anniversary of the grant. The Options are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the TSXV Venture Exchange mandated hold period. The Company further wishes to clarify its previous news release dated January 19, 2024, that each Option previously granted is exercisable to acquire one Share.

The Company also announces the departure of Geremy Connor who held the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company from June 9, 2023, through October 31, 2023. Geremy worked with the management team prior to his departure to ensure a smooth transition for the board of directors and Company. The Company appointed Nicholas Brigman, its Corporate Secretary, to serve as interim CFO since November 1, 2023. The Company is in discussion with potential candidates to assume the responsibilities of the role.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

