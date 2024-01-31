DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 89.4819 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1081601 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 300698 EQS News ID: 1826681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 31, 2024 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)