Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.9999 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1460969 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429

January 31, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)