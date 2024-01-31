DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50412048 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 300805 EQS News ID: 1826907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

