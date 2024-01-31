Bioz, Inc.: Larodan Partners With Bioz to Provide Researchers With Scientific Product Validation

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce its partnership with Larodan, a prominent manufacturer of research grade lipids. Thousands of Larodan's products have been cited and trusted by scientists all over the world. Larodan is displaying 100 live Bioz Badges on product pages throughout its website.

Bioz Prime Badge on Larodan's Website to Increase User Engagement and Sales Conversion

In this partnership, Bioz is incorporating its innovative Bioz Badges onto Larodan's website, supplying customers with decision-making insights based directly on product citations from scientific publications. These interactive digital widgets display snippets on Larodan's website from scientific articles, together with a range of citation filtering options, to guide customers to Larodan's highly validated products. Bioz Badges widgets dynamically update with data from the latest scientific research that cites usage of Larodan's products, ensuring that scientists have access to the most current and relevant information to advance their research.

"Larodan has played an integral role in advancing research in the fields of chemistry and bioscience," highlights Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. Dr. Lachmi added, "I am proud of the partnership that Bioz has formed with Larodan to make their product citations accessible to researchers to drive optimal scientific discovery."

"We are excited to showcase the success of our lipids in thousands of research publications," says Seth Huff, Global Commercial Director at Larodan. "I believe that displaying our citations is a crucial part of demonstrating the validity of our products and aiding the decision-making process for scientists."

Researchers can now benefit from real-time scientific insights on Larodan's website. The collaboration between Bioz and Larodan highlights a mutual commitment to driving scientific exploration forward. By integrating Bioz Badges onto Larodan's website, Larodan is reinforcing its position as a catalyst for groundbreaking discoveries in lipid research, and is furthering Bioz's vision of empowering researchers with validated information.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for product suppliers also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed onto product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Larodan

Larodan develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of high-purity lipid standards and reagents for the international market. Our comprehensive catalog of compounds includes all classes of lipids - from simple fatty acids and oxylipins to glycerides and phospholipids. We serve customers throughout the world, both directly and in collaboration with highly competent distribution partners.

