

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday after data showed retail sales in the country unexpectedly fell by 1.6 percent in December, supporting expectations of a recession in Q1 and fueling bets on an ECB rate cut in April.



Germany's import prices were down 8.5 percent year-over-year in December, slightly slower than the 9.0 percent slump seen a month ago while export prices declined 2.4 percent from the previous year after falling 2.2 percent in the prior month, according to separate reports released by Destatis.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 16,983 ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision due later in the day.



In corporate news, software firm Software AG dropped half a percent after reporting a decline in preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter.



Atoss Software jumped 3.3 percent after reporting a rise in FY23 profit and revenue.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken