DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58794 CODE: TPHG LN ISIN: LU1681038086 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LN Sequence No.: 300870 EQS News ID: 1827055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 31, 2024 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)