Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - LiteFinance, a leader in the financial industry, announces significant improvements to its trading conditions effective January 29, 2024, reinforcing its dedication to delivering competitive trading conditions in the financial markets. Via the advanced MT4 and MT5 trading platforms, coupled with the user-friendly LiteFinance online platform, traders can anticipate an improved trading environment.

In a significant move to enhance its trading offerings, LiteFinance has announced a reduction in commissions for ECN accounts and a notable decrease in markups for CLASSIC accounts across all trading instruments.

LiteFinance's dedicated team has successfully implemented technical advancements that have led to a reduction in raw spreads.

Further details regarding the updated commissions and markups are readily accessible in Appendix No. 1 on the company documents page. These updated trading conditions for ECN accounts came into effect on January 22, 2024, and the adjusted markups for Classic accounts were applied on January 29, 2024.

LiteFinance remains dedicated to its mission to innovate and improve its services.

Reduced commission in the MT4, MT5 platforms is active on LiteFinance online platform starting from January 29, 2024.

On January 29, 2024, LiteFinance announced a new app for Android devices as well; LiteFinance Partner has just been launched. The LiteFinance team regularly develops new services and remembers about their representatives and created this app for them.

LiteFinance plans to regularly introduce new features to the app, but users are encouraged to explore and assess its current functionality, such as

Easy control: users can create and spread referral links on social media in a few taps;

Detailed stats: track performance under all partner programs;

Finance control: check out the details of commission payments and withdraw remuneration in any convenient way;

Smooth navigation: switch between the partner and the trading areas in one tap.

Contact

LiteFinance Global LC

Roman Bryuzgin, Senior Marketing Specialist

marketing@litefinance.com

www.litefinance.org

