

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased for the sixth straight month in December amid lower demand for both food and non-food items, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a revised 1.5 percent drop in November.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 1.1 percent annually in December, while those of non-food items slid by 0.7 percent, the agency said.



Retail sales, excluding service stations, also showed a decline of 0.7 percent compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in December versus a 0.2 percent rebound a month ago.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.1 percent annually while declining 0.6 percent monthly in December.



During the whole year 2023, total retail sales in real terms were 2.0 percent lower compared to 2022.



