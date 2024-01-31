

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell around 1 percent on Wednesday on concerns that slower Chinese growth may weigh on global demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell about 1 percent to $81.71 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $76.97.



An official survey showed that China's factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in January as new orders shrank.



The official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) reached 49.2 in January, slightly worse than what economists had expected - suggesting weak demand continues to hamper the economy ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.



Lingering worries about China's ailing property sector also sparked demand worries.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that real estate investments in China could fall more than expected and for longer, hurting both domestic growth as well as that of trading partners.



