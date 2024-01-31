

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded slightly higher on Wednesday while the dollar held firm ahead of interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,038.18 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,056.20.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged later today, but the accompanying statement along with Chair Jerome Powell's press conference might provide some important clues on the timing of future rate cuts.



Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.



The Bank of England is all but certain to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent on Thursday.



The dollar held firm after data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in December.



Data for the prior month was revised higher, pointing to a still-resilient labor market that is likely to give the Fed room to keep rates higher for longer.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken