Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has expanded its senior team again with the appointment of Niall O' Dowd as an Independent Director.

Niall has over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, specialising in hedge funds, private equity and venture capital funds. He is highly regarded in the Cayman Islands financial services industry, having previously been a Managing Director at Waystone, where he worked for the past seven years.

Niall's expert guidance related to new fund launches and compliance with regulatory requirements is regularly sought by many of the world's leading investment managers. In his role as an Independent Director, he will accept positions on the boards of funds encompassing a broad range of structures and investment strategies, including private credit and real estate funds.

Calderwood's latest appointment brings its senior team up to 12 and follows the firm's recent news in December 2023, when Jason Perras and Rena Strecker both joined as independent directors, adding capacity in investment funds and bringing insurance directorships to the suite of services.

"As our business has expanded, we have continued to grow through strategic appointments such as this, bringing the right level of expertise on board to assist our clients navigate a challenging investment landscape," said Calderwood co-founder Ronan Guilfoyle. "We are all really excited to start 2024 with Niall joining the firm."

Earlier in his career, Niall was Deputy Group Head at MUFG Alternative Fund Services Ireland (previously UBS Fund Services), managing a team overseeing assets in excess of $6 billion.

Calderwood was also recently named 'Best Offshore Governance Firm' at the HFM US Services Awards 2023 for the second year in succession. The HFM awards recognise excellence among US hedge fund service providers and are judged by a panel of leading fund industry executives.

Calderwood's fundamental approach to fund governance is to provide highly experienced independent directors, with a limit on the number of each director's relationships, to ensure every fund client receives the utmost attention.

About Calderwood

Calderwood is a fund governance firm founded in March 2016, which opened for business in June 2016. Our services include the provision of CIMA registered, independent directors to investment funds. Our directors have on average over 20 years professional services experience including 10 years in a fiduciary capacity. We have served as independent directors on some of the largest funds in the industry and, as such, are well positioned to offer some of the most experienced independent directors in the governance sector.

Contacts:

Ronan Guilfoyle, Co-Founder, rguilfoyle@calderwood.ky

Wade Kenny, Co-Founder, wkenny@calderwood.ky