Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6 th Annual Biotechnology Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on February 8 th at 2:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.

Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and present on February 13 at 9:20 am ET. Citi's 2024 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit: Zymeworks' management will participate in a fireside chat on February 22nd at 8:00 am Pacific Time (PT).



All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Director, Investor Relations

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

