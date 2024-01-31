Altigen Communications is now Altigen Technologies

Reflects Company Focus on Delivering Solutions and Services Driving Digital Transformation in Today's Modern Workplace

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a longstanding Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced that it is now doing business as Altigen Technologies. The strategic name change signifies the company's evolution from a communications software developer to a leading innovator of next-generation customer experience solutions and services.

Over the past several years, Altigen has continued to grow its UCaaS and CCaaS customer base, particularly in the financial services industry, with more than 1,500 financial institutions now using Altigen solutions. Key acquisitions along with the addition of new technical leadership personnel have also bolstered Altigen's technology portfolio and professional services capabilities. The company is now poised to build upon its best-in-class solutions and services, leveraging next generation AI, to drive digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.

Altigen's rebranding is not merely a name change-it's a reflection of our commitment to deliver leading edge digital transformation solutions and services that produce tangible business value", said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen's Chairman and CEO. "Having fully assimilated our recent acquisitions, we've been laser focused on innovation to capitalize on current and emerging technology trends. Our goal is to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into everything we do, enabling our customers to improve their customer service capabilities, increase operational efficiencies and enhance decision-making."

According to Sharique Shaikh, Altigen's Director of Technology Consulting, "While virtually every organization wants to leverage AI, most do not have the technical resources or expertise to make it happen. Leveraging our solutions and services capabilities we seamlessly integrate AI into our customers' business processes and deliver the entire solution as a managed service. For most organizations, for less than the cost of in-house personnel, we'll deliver a complete end-to-end solution, managed 24x7."

Along with the new company name Altigen Technologies has introduced a modernized logo and a revamped website at www.altigen.com. The legal company name and stock symbol (ATGN) remain unchanged.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or email us at sales@altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our business, technologies, technology leadership, product performance, acquisition strategies and expectations; our growth opportunities, including leveraging Artificial Intelligence, our ability to meet our customers challenges and continue to innovate in a very competitive industry, as well as the other risks detailed in our recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Altigen takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Altigen's OTC filings are available at?www.otcmarkets.com.

