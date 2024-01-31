Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 76,036 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 22, 2024, up to and including January 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading Venue
January 22, 2024
900
190.5744
ARCX
January 22, 2024
8,860
190.6155
XNYS
January 23, 2024
1,899
189.3127
ARCX
January 23, 2024
200
189.5900
CDRG
January 23, 2024
200
189.5900
HRTF
January 23, 2024
23
188.6600
XCIS
January 23, 2024
100
188.2200
XNAS
January 23, 2024
15,729
189.0162
XNYS
January 24, 2024
1,239
188.3964
ARCX
January 24, 2024
100
188.0500
BBOK
January 24, 2024
470
188.8934
CDRG
January 24, 2024
200
188.6850
XNAS
January 24, 2024
18,510
188.7822
XNYS
January 25, 2024
1,008
188.1971
ARCX
January 25, 2024
10
188.2000
EDGA
January 25, 2024
200
188.3950
XNAS
January 25, 2024
10,592
188.2630
XNYS
January 26, 2024
1,201
188.1366
ARCX
January 26, 2024
7
187.9100
BATS
January 26, 2024
100
187.9800
XNAS
January 26, 2024
14,488
188.3910
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,126,615.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,044,567. The figure of 203,044,567 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131111586/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111