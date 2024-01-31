Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 76,036 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 22, 2024, up to and including January 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue January 22, 2024 900 190.5744 ARCX January 22, 2024 8,860 190.6155 XNYS January 23, 2024 1,899 189.3127 ARCX January 23, 2024 200 189.5900 CDRG January 23, 2024 200 189.5900 HRTF January 23, 2024 23 188.6600 XCIS January 23, 2024 100 188.2200 XNAS January 23, 2024 15,729 189.0162 XNYS January 24, 2024 1,239 188.3964 ARCX January 24, 2024 100 188.0500 BBOK January 24, 2024 470 188.8934 CDRG January 24, 2024 200 188.6850 XNAS January 24, 2024 18,510 188.7822 XNYS January 25, 2024 1,008 188.1971 ARCX January 25, 2024 10 188.2000 EDGA January 25, 2024 200 188.3950 XNAS January 25, 2024 10,592 188.2630 XNYS January 26, 2024 1,201 188.1366 ARCX January 26, 2024 7 187.9100 BATS January 26, 2024 100 187.9800 XNAS January 26, 2024 14,488 188.3910 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,126,615.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,044,567. The figure of 203,044,567 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

