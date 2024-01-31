Newsflare Accelerates Investment Drive with Appointment of Ru Roberts as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

The World's Largest Vault of User-Generated Video Lures Roberts from Google to Lead Client Acquisition Operations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Newsflare, the leading provider of user-generated video content for media clients worldwide, has appointed Ru Roberts as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Lured away from Google where he served in senior business development roles throughout a 12-year tenure, Roberts will play a pivotal role in driving Newsflare's growth and solidifying its position as the go-to platform for licensable user-generated videos (UGV).

Ru Roberts, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Newsflare

Newsflare's latest corporate expansion move comes on the heels of the successful launch of the company's first Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel, "Whoa! That Was Wild!". The channel has already secured distribution partnerships with industry giants such as Amazon's Fire TV, FUBO, and FreeCast.

In his new role, Roberts will spearhead Newsflare's customer acquisition efforts and implement strategic plans to drive revenue growth from new customers.

With a global network of over 60,000 contributors, Newsflare is the world's largest vault of licensable UGV, offering individuals and organizations the opportunity to discover, license, and distribute captivating videos for news, entertainment, and advertising purposes.

Bringing over 23 years of experience in sales and marketing, Roberts is well-equipped to lead Newsflare's expansion. His extensive background includes cross-functional general management, strategic sales, business development, and leading large multi-market teams. During his successful tenure at Google, Roberts achieved remarkable milestones, such as doubling the user base for Waze and increasing its monetization by 400%. Prior to his time at Google, Roberts held key positions at renowned publishers and technology organizations, including the New York Times and its digital NYTimes.com.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ru Roberts join the senior management team where he will lead our demand-side sales and marketing operations as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ru's extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth and establishing strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to secure our position as category leader for the licensing of premium user generated video. Expanding our global customer base will deliver increased licensing opportunities for Newsflare 'filmers' and content partners worldwide" said Jon Cornwell, Chief Executive Officer of Newsflare.

About Newsflare:

Headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare is the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, publishers, brands and advertising agencies. As a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to destination for content creators and commercial customers alike. With a diverse network of over 60,000 content creators worldwide, a growing vault of 400,000 videos, the Newsflare platform also includes proprietary technology that authenticates IP ownership in real time, ensuring that customers can easily identify and license compelling UGV content, relevant to their needs.

