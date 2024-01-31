Canada Jetlines Ltd: Breaking Boundaries: New Entrant to Canada's Leisure Travel Landscape

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") Canada's only boutique airline, has officially launched Jetlines Vacations, a subsidiary company and an all-encompassing vacation experience provider designed to meet the demand for leisure travel to bucket-list destinations.

Jetlines Vacations offers all-inclusive premium vacation packages that include airfare on Canada Jetlines, ground transportation, top-tier hotel accommodations, and options for leisure activities at sought-after destinations such as Montego Bay, Jamaica, Cancun, Mexico, and Orlando, Florida. Jetlines Vacations currently offers over 15,000 room nights to its growing list.

The innovative venture aligns with the increasing preferences among travelers for hassle-free, all-inclusive options and unique travel experiences. According to a recent report by Skyscanner, Canadian travelers in 2024 are prioritizing cultural exploration and seeking budget-friendly "luxe-for-less" trips.

"Vacation-seekers now have choice with Jetlines Vacations. We understand that travelers prioritize convenience, value, and seamless getaways. Through strategic partnerships and advantageous purchasing capabilities, we secure competitive rates, ensuring that our customers directly benefit," said Eddy Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Jetlines.

Jetlines Vacations, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Jetlines. Vacation experiences can be booked through vacations.jetlines.com. All travelers who book through Jetlines Vacations receive free carry-on and first checked bag, along with free airport/hotel transfers. With the unparalleled inflight hospitality, extra legroom and free inflight entertainment aboard, Canada Jetlines customers will enjoy their vacations from beginning to end www.vacations.jetlines.com.

About Jetlines Vacations

Jetlines Vacations, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Jetlines, specializing in providing vacation packages tailored for travelers. Focused on delivering seamless travel experiences, unmatched convenience; Jetlines Vacations aims to facilitate unforgettable journeys to some of Canadians most coveted destinations. Explore our exclusive vacation packages at www.vacations.jetlines.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Rempel

media@jetlines.ca

204.807.2900

Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry

invest@jetlines.ca

Connect With Us!

Instagram: @ca_jetlines

Twitter: @ca_jetlines

Facebook: @CAJetlines

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jetlines

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's intention to operate as a leisure airline, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of intended flights, the details of the business of Jetlines Vacations and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the continued compliance with the terms of governmental approvals; Jetlines concluding definitive agreements for additional aircraft; the success of operations by Jetlines the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire additional aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of (or compliance with) the necessary licenses from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Canada Jetlines Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com