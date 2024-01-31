ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP (ADP) said, for fiscal 2024, the company expects: EPS growth of 10% to 12%; adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12%; and revenue growth of 6% to 7%. The company said it is well-positioned for steady growth over the remainder of the year.
Don McGuire, CFO, ADP, said: 'We remain committed to improving profitability while continuing to invest consistently to position ourselves to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders.'
Second quarter net earnings increased 8% to $878 million. EPS increased 9% to $2.13. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $2.13. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second quarter revenues increased 6% to $4.7 billion and 6% on an organic constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $4.66 billion in revenue.
