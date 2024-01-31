Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 13:46
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 January 2024 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Novo Nordisk's completed audited financial statements free of charge upon request to ancx@novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com (mailto:edel@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Attachment

  • PR240131-SEC-filing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b6fdff9-19da-498a-9c82-4d58e4e6f31c)

