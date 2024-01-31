The "Norway Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Norway is projected to shrink by 2.1% in real terms this year and 3% in 2024, following an annual growth of 4.4% in 2022, owing to elevated construction costs, rising unemployment and high interest rates, which will cause a major downturn in the residential sector.

Moreover, the ongoing geopolitical tension owing to the Russia-Ukraine war will continue to generate risks of supply chain disruption and volatility in material prices. According to Statistics Norway, the average construction cost index for residential buildings rose by 4.9% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, while that for road construction rose by 3.1% YoY in the first nine months of 2023.

This growth in construction cost is due to the rise in cost of labor (4.2%) and material (5.8%). According to Statistics Norway, the construction industry's value add declined by 2.7% YoY in Q2 2023, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 1.8% in Q1 2023 and 0.5% in Q4 2022.

Over the forecast period, the industry's output is expected to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 3.4% from 2025 to 2027, supported by investments in the transport and renewable energy sectors. In June 2022, the government unveiled a roadmap to drive green industrial growth in the country.

The roadmap aims to facilitate faster development of projects within seven areas, including offshore wind, hydrogen, batteries, and the maritime industry. As part of the roadmap, the government will develop a coherent and profitable battery value chain, develop a value chain for the production, distribution and use of hydrogen, and allocate areas with potential for 30GW of offshore wind production by 2040, among others.

