Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
30.01.24
10:50 Uhr
99,80 Euro
-1,00
-0,99 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,50100,9014:34
100,60101,1014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 13:58
98 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named One of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for 14th Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024(NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune magazine. This marks the 14th year that the Company has been included on the list, which includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

"Ingredion is incredibly honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the world's most admired companies," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our 12,000 employees who consistently deliver value to our customers, communities, and all other stakeholders. At Ingredion, we continue to push boundaries and drive growth while remaining focused on our purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better."

The "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation developed by Fortune and Korn Ferry. The 2024 list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria - from investment value, innovation, and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking included 660 companies in 29 countries. Ingredionranked fourth in the food production category.

The complete list appears in Fortune magazine's February/March 2024 print issue and can be viewed online.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
