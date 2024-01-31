IKIN Inc.: IKIN to Participate in ITEXPO Panel Sessions on Metaverse Business and Technical Practicalities

CEO Joe Ward and VP of Engineering Blake Fox will share perspectives on enterprise uses and impacts

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, today announced that Joe Ward, its chief executive officer, and Blake Fox, the company's vice president of engineering, will speak at ITEXPO and its collocated Enterprise Metaverse and Future of Work Expo events. The conference will take place February 13-15, 2024, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Ward will offer insights on the emerging opportunities for enterprises to incorporate metaverse experiences into business operations and customer interactions in the session "Reimagining Business in the Metaverse." The panel discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. in the Enterprise Metaverse program.

Fox will speak about business-focused use cases for virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR/AR/MR) that have the potential to change work experiences in the session, "Brave New World - When Virtual Becomes Reality," scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, in the Future of Work program. He will also join the Enterprise Metaverse session, "Tech to Enhance the Metaverse for Your Business," that same day at 3:00 p.m. to provide insights on strategic approaches for integrating metaverse applications with business needs.

"ITEXPO continues to set the standard for providing incomparable education, thought leadership, and business networking opportunities to technology vendors, channel partners, and customers," said Ward. "As a provider of leading-edge enabling technologies that empower companies to transform operations and experiences, we are always eager to return to ITEXPO to share ideas and discuss new concepts for innovation."

IKIN delivers innovative solutions that are ideally suited for commercial and consumer applications. Its robust SDK and API elements enable innovation across business and entertainment sectors.

