Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Workplace Management Portfolio with the Acquisition of Easy Employer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Easy Employer, an industry leader that offers staff management, time & attendance, rostering, timesheet management, payroll and award interpretation solutions across several industries in Australia and internationally.

Easy Employer's cloud-based solutions and services have been helping clients and partners to tackle and simplify complex workforce management requirements since 2006. Easy Employer's control centre for staff management houses all tools required to manage and communicate with staff in all parts of the business that directly affect them. Easy Employer's industry-leading automation also creates opportunity for businesses to leverage a cost-effective, feature rich solution to handle a variety of complex requirements.

"Valsoft's acquisition of Easy Employer represents an exciting opportunity to carry on our legacy and maintain our meaningful connection with clients," stated Aaron Upcroft, Easy Employer's CEO. "We are thrilled to be working with a company who shares our values and offers an existing global presence in the space."

"Easy Employer has been on an impressive growth path and has become a leader in key specific industries, such as disability care, pharmacy, and care homes," explains Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner of Valsoft. "We are honored to continue Easy Employer's growth story with a heavy focus on driving operational excellence and fostering software development under the direction of Kristian Nikolaidis, as Director of Operations. His continued dedication and contribution will be key to driving success at Easy Employer."

This latest acquisition of Easy Employer marks the sixth company in the Workforce Management industry to join the Valsoft family along with?Softbrick, Manus, Vocantas, Monaco and Wageloch. Working with Valsoft's operating division, Aspire Software, Easy Employer will now have the opportunity to further strengthen their presence in the market while being ideally placed to roll out significant product and service improvements while leveraging the Valsoft network.

About Easy Employer:

Founded in 2006, Easy Employer offers effective solutions to simplify complex issues for businesses. Their offerings bring customers even more powerful, integrated staff management, attendance, rostering, payroll and award interpretation solutions. The growing team of expert developers build and support Easy Employer's innovative solutions across Australia and internationally, working closely with industries including the Aged, Home & Disability Care, Pharmacy, Childcare, Hospitality and Retail industries. www.easyemployer.com.au

About Valsoft Corporation: ?

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Deutsch Miller.

